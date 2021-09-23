Gambia: 16 Volunteers Trained On First Aid

At least 16 Red Cross volunteers drawn from various branches in the country recently held a five-day Training of Trainers (TOT) forum held at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

The training was convened by The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) with support from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Africa- Dakar Office.

It was aimed at strengthening capacities of volunteers on First Aid and the trainees are expected to conduct step down trainings in their respective branches after the successful completion of their training.

At the opening ceremony, Abdoulie Fye, Operations and Programmes Manager at the GRCS, challenged participants to make best use of the opportunity.

He also called for more female volunteers to come onboard as at GRCS, their goal is to encourage more females to join the field of First Aid and to have trained personnel in every household.