Gambia: Lamin Jallow Scores Twice for Hungarian Club

Scorpion's winger Lamin Jallow scored twice for his Hungarian club MOL Fehervar during their 6-2 away win over SC Sopron in the Mgyar Kupa played at the Városi Stadion on Saturday.

The 25-year-old scored his side's second and fifth goals in the 14 and 39 minutes respectively, before Nemanja Nikolic, Palko Dardai and Kevin Csoboth put their names on the score-sheets.

The goals ensured the former Vicenza and Salernitana player opened his goal-scoring account for his Hungarian club.

Lamin Jallow moved to Hungarian club MOL Fehervar this summer after leaving Italian side Vicenza.

The triumph over SC Sopron sent Lamin Jallow and his team to the next round of the Hungarian Mgyar Kupa.