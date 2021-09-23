Gambia: Mathew Regan Fugate Memorial Football Tournament Kicks Off

22 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Modou Lamin Jallow

The third edition of the Mathew Regan Fugate memorial football tournament organised by Jiboroh Kuta Sports Committee got underway on Saturday 18th September 2021 at Jiboroh Kuta Football Field.

The tournament is principally sponsored by Omar Darboe widely referred to as Alhagie Bamboo whose mother is a native of Jiboroh Kuta village. Mr. Darboe is based in the U.S. Musa Manneh a native of Serrekunda who is also based in the U.S., also supported the tournament.

Defending champions Omorto FC defeated Tubakuta FC 2-1 in the opening encounter of the tournament.

The tournament brought together 12 villages (teams) within Narang to participate in this year's competition.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X