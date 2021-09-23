Gambia: Mathew Regan Fugate Memorial Football Tournament Kicks Off

The third edition of the Mathew Regan Fugate memorial football tournament organised by Jiboroh Kuta Sports Committee got underway on Saturday 18th September 2021 at Jiboroh Kuta Football Field.

The tournament is principally sponsored by Omar Darboe widely referred to as Alhagie Bamboo whose mother is a native of Jiboroh Kuta village. Mr. Darboe is based in the U.S. Musa Manneh a native of Serrekunda who is also based in the U.S., also supported the tournament.

Defending champions Omorto FC defeated Tubakuta FC 2-1 in the opening encounter of the tournament.

The tournament brought together 12 villages (teams) within Narang to participate in this year's competition.