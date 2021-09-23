Gambia: Falcons FC Maintain Winning String in Gunjur Nawetan

22 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Daarboe

Falcons FC on Sunday maintained their winning string in the on-going Gunjur nawetan after defeating Oxford FC 1-0 in their tricky Group A encounter played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Falcons FC came into the match with 3 points after edging past Solar Enterprise FC 1-0 in their opening group match before clashing shoulders with Oxford FC.

Striker Yaya Touray alias Rapper opened the scores for Falcons FC in the second half after capitalising on Oxford FC custodian Hassan Darboe's blunder to give his side the lead, which eventually proved to be the winner for Falcons FC.

Oxford FC responded back quickly for an equaliser and created some goal scoring chances but failed to utilise their limited goal scoring opportunities thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of Falcons FC.

Falcons clutched 6 points after winning their two opening group matches, while Oxford FC is without a point in one group match.

