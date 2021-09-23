Nigeria: 2023 - Political Parties Have No Power to Zone Elective Offices, Says Olawepo-Hashim

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Olawepo-Hashim has cautioned against the rising bickering over which region should produce the President in 2023, saying political parties indeed have no power to zone elective offices.

The former presidential candidate explained that the bickering is adding a corrosively divisive tinge to an already badly fractured polity, adding that "while we recognise the freedom of expression of every Nigerian, utmost care is needed now more than ever before not to complicate the delicate situation of the country by pitching one section of the country against another."

According to him, it is the constitutional right of every Nigerian who meets the qualification criteria to stand for elective office regardless of their ethnic descent or religious persuasion.

"Any politician that wants to contest to be President from wherever can jolly well jump into the ring, there is no need to continuously blackmail the country by hiding under ethnic nationality groups. While political parties can zone party offices they have no power to zone elective offices. There is no need to split hot air over this any further," he said.

He also maintained that whatever hue and cry that were raised in the past about a section of the country been excluded from being President has been settled by our experience since 1999 return to democracy, adding that "of the 22 years since 1999, the nation as seen 14 years of President from Southern Origin -Obasanjo's 8 years and Jonathan's 6 years. When Buhari by the Grace of God ends his tenure in 2023, we would have seen Presidents of Northern origin for 10 years. This should be enough to lay to rest the divisive arguments about power rotation. "

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Olawepo-Hashim admonished that "while we recognise the freedom of expression of every Nigerian, utmost care is needed now more than ever before not to complicate the delicate situation of the country by pitching one section of the country against another. This will be pouring gasoline into a raging inferno."

He also warned that "If we allow ethnic nationality groups prompted by different factions of the political elites to continue to drive the debate on our future, we shall soon arrive at 350 confusing pathways as Nigeria is made up of 350 ethnic groups."

"The other day, I saw a video of people speaking that even if the Yorubas are to produce a President, it cannot be from Ogun, Lagos axis again after Awo, Obasanjo, Abiola, Shonekan, Diya, Osinbajo and so on and so forth. This is what you get if you yield the polity to ethno religious tantrums," he said.

He asserted that power rotation argument is always emotive and it tears Nations apart. "This is exactly what led to genocide in Rwanda causing the killings of 800,000 souls and same thing that ignited the collapse of Yugoslavia to an extent that virtually every county wanted to become a country," he added

Olawepo-Hashim submitted that Nigeria is a modern State, not an ethnic Federation; its subnational component are States and Local Governments and her primary focus is citizenship rights not regional and ethnic charters.