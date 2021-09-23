Rwanda: Kiyovu Sports Sign Three New Players

SC Kiyovu have completed the signing of three senior players ahead of the start of the league season on October 16.

The Mumena based side announced that it has signed up Congolese Pinoki Vuvu Patsheli on a three-year-deal from AS Maniema Union of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kiyovu Sports also announced other signings that include defender Thierry Ndayishimiye who has signed a 2-year contract from Marine FC and Ramadhan Niyonkuru who also signed a two- year- deal from Mukura VS.

The club last month brought in new players like; Janvier Benedata, Fiston Nkinzingabo, Bienvenu Mugenzi from Marines, Janvier Benedata from AS Kigali and Isramael Nshimiyimana.

Kiyovu, who were once the most successful club in the country, have not won a major title since 1993.