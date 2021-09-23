Rwanda: Police FC Coach Targets League Title as Team Start Pre-Season Training

Police FC coach Francis Nuttal Elliot says they will be gunning for the league title after the team started pre-season training last week in Ngoma district, Eastern Province.

The Scottish coach joined Police recently and says he is impressed by the squad that he has seen so far but added that he needs more time to gauge the players' abilities.

He added that the club wants to be one of the title contenders next season and that is what he is trying to build during pre-season.

"The ambition of Police FC is to win the league that's why I joined this team and my ambitions too is to win the league, even though other teams in the league are not easy but I will do my best so that I can give the team good results from first day to the last one," Nuttall said.

Police FC has so far brought in four players who are training with the team. They include two strikers; Danny Usengimana from APR FC and Onesme Twizerimana from Musanze FC, plus two midfielders; Muhadjir Hakizimana and Eric Nsabimana (Zidane) from AS Kigali but the club is still keen to add to their squad.

The team finished in fourth place last season, something that saw former coach Francis Haringingo getting sacked. He has since joined SC Kiyovu.

Nuttall holds a UEFA Pro coaching license and has previously coached clubs like Zamalek of Egypt, Accra Hearts of Ghana and El Hilal El Obeid of Sudan.

Police was founded in 2000 and has never won the league.