Rwanda: REG in Advanced Talks With Point Guard Tierra Henderson

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) women's basketball team are in advanced talks with the national women basketball captain, Tierra Monay Henderson to join them.

The local basketball league resumed last week and REG are looking to strengthen their ranks with the addition of the seasoned point guard, who is being specifically hired to feature in the last stages of the league (playoff games).

The 34-year-old has citizenship of both Rwanda and the USA.

She has never played for a local club, but has been a key part of the national team, featuring for it in competitions including the Afrobasket Zone V qualifiers that were recently concluded in Kigali.

In an exclusive interview with Times Sport, Baudouin Twizeyimana, the president of REG women basketball team said that they have reached a verbal agreement with Henderson and she is expected to arrive in Kigali at the end of the next month.

"We have plans to build a strong team. That is why we are adding Tierra Henderson. We expect her to play for us this year. We have signed other new players who have already joined the team including Mireille Nyota Muganza from DR Congo and Akon Rose Paul from South Sudan," he said.

Paul and Muganza have already arrived in Rwanda.

Times Sport understands that Henderson will be paid $ 4000 for playing the playoff games.