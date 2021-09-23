Nigeria: Oyintiloye - Democracy Is All About Conflict Resolution

After a sensitisation programme in the three senatorial districts in Osun State, the Special Adviser to the Osun State Governor on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye spoke with Yinka Kolawole on various political developments in the State. Exceepts:

How impactful is civic engagement to the current administration in Osun State?

There is a significant gap between the people and government especially in the area of policy formulation; a case that is not too good for effective nation-building and development. Many thanks to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola for his wonderful initiative of creating "Civic Engagement Office" to serve as an institution of the government for bridging the gap between government and the people. Mr. Governor will always be commended because the civic engagement body was established out of his desire that the masses should be the arrowhead in decision making process.

Because Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has resolved to build the sociopolitical and economic development of the state around the people, Civic Engagement Office has stopped at nothing in ensuring every social strata is carried along in the state governance through series of engagement strategies such as Community Outreach and Engagement; Advocacy and Enlightenment; as well as Security Conflict Resolution. This tripod-strategy has been useful in propagating the programmes and policies of the government as well as getting feedback from the teeming population.

The engagement drive of the current administration has been yielding positive results as the popular demands, yearnings and aspirations of the people have been the ultimate consideration in the policy formulation process. For instance, the ongoing construction of flyover, the ongoing 22 new roads being constructed across the nine federal constituencies of the state, among others have been implemented based on the demands of the people in the affected areas.

Like we have it the system theory, the feedback from series of engagement programmes are elements of the input system in our state policy cycle. For instance, people's voices became the opinion poll which informed the decision of the government to consider the review of the state education policy. Equally, the state infrastructures are allocated according to the needs of individual community in the state.

In adding value to both the people and the government, the institution of Civic Engagement has promoted democratic ideals and afforded the citizens the opportunity to communicate with public office holders in the state. It has also strengthened citizens' voices in governance, facilitated social cohesion and support people's participation in democratic processes. In the same vein, it has offered both the citizen and government a better understanding of problems and needs, opinions and priorities as well as promoted community representation in decision making. As citizens are involved in decision making through our productive and effective government-citizens engagement, we have facilitated an open and more accountable leadership that builds citizens' trust in our government.

As a matter of fact, Osun remains one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria today, the standpoint which is not unconnected to the approach in the governor's Civic Engagement efforts in managing the affairs of both the indigenes and non-indigenes. The institution of Civic Engagement has created a wider opportunity for government to get first hand information; security report and intelligence from the public which enhances government's immediate action on security issues. This is one of the reasons why Osun is secured as a state despite the challenges of insecurity lingering everywhere.

You are now one year in office as Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement with a lot of credits. What is the magic behind your success?

Without equivocation, all credits must be given to His Excellency, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who out of his clear vision to engender participatory and inclusive governance in the state, created the Civic Engagement Office and deemed me fit to oversee this strategic institution. More importantly, the actions and dispositions of the people's governor towards the affairs of Civic Engagement have always been responsive especially to the series of demands, yearnings and aspiration made by the people. This is in addition to the premium he places on issues relating to the masses which is in strong conformity with his democratic tendencies to allow people voice to be the centerpiece of his administration. I won't forget to expressly note that, the listening and discerning qualities of Governor Oyetola have brought the tremendous success anyone may allude to the state Civic Engagement drive. Based on the foregoing, I will not mince words to say that, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola holds the "magic wand" behind our success.

How would you assess the performance of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in almost three years and what are significant on his scorecardĺ?

In as much as good governance is measured against the backdrop of service delivery, Oyetola has performed creditably well despite meagre resources. He has used his financial expertise and administrative experience to effectively manage the state little resources to give great deliveries in governance.

Specifically, in the area of road infrastructure, many road networks have been constructed or ongoing within two years in office. Among the roads are Alekuwodo/Akinlade in Osogbo, Ede-Ara_Ejigbo, Kelebe-Iragbiji, Ada-Igbajo, Moro-Akinlalu, Famia (Modakeke township), Ilesha township, Ede township, Ejigbo township and Aagba township. His administration has embarked on the construction of Flyover Bridge at the popular Olaiya Junction in Osogbo the State Capital, the edifice targeted towards bringing socioeconomic improvement and reduction of traffic hassles in the area. Not only that, 22 new roads cutting across all the nine federal constituencies are ongoing in the state.

The health sector has also experienced a massive turnaround with total upgrade of 332 Primary Health Centres (PHC's) across all the wards in the state. This offers a proximate opportunity to people in the communities to have access to quality health deliveries. Equally, all general hospitals and some comprehensive health centres in the state have been fully upgraded as well as the construction of 120 bedded structure and resident doctors quarters at Asubiaro in Osogbo.

The Oyetola-led administration is equally revamping the economy through industrialization and commercialization by the establishment of Osun Ethanol Bio-Refinery factory as well as the International Trade Centre/Industrial Hub and Inland Port, which are projected to create massive job opportunities to not less than 10,000 people respectively.

Equally, the welfare of both active workers and pensioners is given maximum priority. The administration of Oyetola has not only committed itself to full payment of workers' salary and pensions but also had implemented minimum wages for the workers in the state. Others benefits of workers are in full force. Also worthy of mentioning is the social intervention programmes such as loans, grants as well as Food Support Scheme for the vulnerable which is targeted towards ameliorating poverty, and by extension ensuring economic stability in the state.

Even at this point of his administration, Oyetola has many scorecards to his credit. He believes in the maxim that, 'continuity is the bedrock of sustainable governance and development' and he has not reneged on many programmes and policies of the past administration. This is an invaluable scorecard which should be enviable to all irrespective of political affiliation.

Equally, building his governance around the people as a means of consolidating democratic principles is big plus for him. He created civic engagement office as one of its kind in the state; an institution through which governance is taken back to the people by regular interface with a view to getting their feelers on government programmes and policies in form of feedbacks as well as providing them platforms to state their demands and yearnings which will guide policy formulation process. From what I have observed, he wants to be remembered as a governor that did his best, identifiewith his people and solved many of their major challenges using instruments of governance.

There are series of controversies coming out as fallout of the just concluded ward congress of Osun State APC. What is the way forward?

The controversies are not new and even expected in a democratic process. When there are divergent interests like this, what should be paramount to every staunch party member is the need to embrace the spirit of reconciliation, dialogue and cooperation in the overall interest of the party. As a matter, I am cocksure that the foregoing are the democratic mechanisms which are peculiar to the progressive party in solving internal intricacies. Hence, the fallouts are mere challenges which usually precede interest harmonization that will make our party more formidable and stronger.

The Osun State gubernatorial election is less than one year, what is the chance of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in getting a return, especially in the face of factional politics in the Osun State All Progressives Congress?

We are in a democratic society where we can't shy away from the fact that plurality of interests remains the political driving force. Although, the same democracy has instituted a mechanism of interest harmonization which is why internal democracy is the central principle of progressive party. As a matter of fact, we have strong and competent leadership to resolve all issues which may arise from divergent of interests as it may occur in politics. All what you see as factional politics are just an expression of interests that cannot be played down because it will turnout to be a great advantage for us as party in the next election, especially with the capacity of leadership which is believed to bring about a synergy that will make us come out stronger. This is in addition to the brilliant performance of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in state governance which does not only make him but also our party, a cynosure to all eyes. In short, our party has internal structure to overcome any sort of challenge, and as a result, I'm confident that the chance of the governor is as bright as ever.

It seems the announcement of Local Government Caretaker Management Committees in the State has now exposed your festering wound to an open sour as a party. Hope this will not affect the chances of the party in the upcoming elections?

Let me firstly, posit that there is nothing like "festering wound" in our party and something is not existent cannot be exposed. One thing I know for sure in life is that all interests cannot be protected at once. Life is like a pendulum which may swing to one side today and the other tomorrow. Although, when interests of some are not met as expected at a given time, there tends to brewing agitation and that is normal in politics also. Democratic politics is all about conflict resolution as we cannot do away without resolving issues like it is happening. It is known to all that in progressive party, discipline, loyalty, and respect for leaders are our core principles, even in face of conflicting interests. These identified principles and values are the mechanisms of our internal democracy which would unify us the more and strengthen our chances in the upcoming elections.

There are brewing issues of insecurity everywhere in the country. How are you managing it in Osun State?

It is known to all that, Osun is one of the most peaceful and secure states in the country. This is not unconnected to the proactive leadership of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who had taken preventive action at the inception of his administration. He took it upon himself to consolidate the efforts of successive administrations in the area of securing the state through series of security frameworks such as establishment of Joint Taskforce, an outfit comprising different security operatives; inauguration of Amotekun Security Outfit as well as Osun Hunters' Group consisting of local security personnel, among others. No doubt, these have augmented the state security architecture, thereby solidifying peace and stability in Osun.

With the Civic Engagement framework of the State Government, "Security and Conflict Resolution" strategy has been designed as a means of engagement used in reaching out to people for the purpose of nipping issues that are threatening to the state security, peaceful coexistence and sociopolitical stability at bud. This is a swift response system (SRS) of the government to which the people have unhindered access for the purpose of sustainable harmony, peace and stability in the state.

For APC to fight PDP to a standstill in the coming elections how would you bring Gov Oyetola's group and TOP together. ?

Let's get the fact straight, Mr. Governor does not have any group but only has a movement which served as a platform for his election campaign as an aspirant before being the candidate of the party, like most of his predecessors had. As the leader who believes in party unity and supremacy, the governor has integrated the movement with the party structure in order to build a formidable force.

As we all know the workings of democracy, we can't deny the fact that plurality of interests remains the political driving force. Although, this democracy has also come with the mechanism of interest harmonization which is why internal democracy is the central principle of progressive party. As a matter of fact, we have strong and competent leadership that will resolve all lingering issues. All what you see as factional politics are just an expression of interests that cannot be played down because it will turnout to be a great advantage for us as party in the next election, especially with the capacity of leadership which is believed to bring about a synergy that will make us come out stronger. It is view of the foregoing that the Governor as a leader of the party has called on all members to embrace the instrument of reconciliation, dialogue and cooperation in the overall interest of the party; and this is the beauty of progressive party. In short, our party has internal structure to overcome any sort of challenge as we have now, and as a result, I'm confident that the chance of the governor is as bright as ever.

Some people within the TOP alleged that they were not considered for appointments and expected recognition that is why they ventilate their angers. What is your feelings?

You will agree with me on the general maxim that life is like a pendulum which may swing to one side today and the other tomorrow. Although, when interests of some are not met as expected at a given time, there tends to be brewing agitation and that is normal in politics also. It is known to all that in progressive party, discipline, loyalty, and respect for leaders are our core principles, even in face of conflicting interests. These identified principles and values are the mechanisms of our internal democracy which would eventually harmonize conflicting interests, unify us the more, and strengthen our chances in the upcoming elections.