Egypt's Mufti Mourns Death of Former Defense Minister

22 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Mufti Shawqi Allam on Tuesday 21/9/2021 mourned the death of former defense minister Mohamed Hussein Tantawy, who passed away earlier in the day.

In a statement, Allam said Tantawy was a first-class statesman and a military leader who dedicated his life to the service of his homeland and its soil.

Tantawy played a great role to protect Egypt in the most critical periods of its history and led it to safety, the mufti added.

He offered condolences to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the family of the late field marshal and the Egyptian people.

