On September 21 at 8 p.m., the activities of the 7thInterfaith Forum will be launched at the Religion's Complex in Old Cairo under the slogan "Here we pray together."

The forum will be presented by the artist Intisar Abdel Fattah and is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the General Authority for Tourism Promotion and the Foundation for Dialogue and Arts of Peoples Cultures.

Egypt Today