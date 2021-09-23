Egypt: Military Production Minister Inspects Products to Be Shown At Edex 2021

22 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsy on Wednesday 22/9/2020 inspected military products that will be shown at the Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX 2021) in November.

The exhibition, which will be held on November 29 through December 2 under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, will be a good chance to exchange expertise in defense and military industries, Morsy said.

It will open new horizons of cooperation between Egypt and other world countries, Morsy expected.

The military products are offered by companies affiliated with the Minister of Military Production.

Mohamed Eid Bakr, the media advisor of the minister, said more than 400 exhibitors from around the world will be taking part in the second edition of EDEX 2021.

Exhibitors are to showcase the latest technology, equipment and systems across land, sea, and air.

EDEX is the only tri-service defense and security exhibition in North Africa and is fully supported by Egyptian Armed Forces.

