Egypt: Migration Min - Summary of Egypt Human Development Report 2021 Will Be Available On All

Migration Minister Nabila Makram and Planning Minister Hala el Saeed agreed on publishing a summary of the Egypt Human Development Report 2021 on all official pages of the Migration Ministry on social media.

In a statement on Wednesday 22/9/2021the Migration Ministry said that Makram congratulated Saeed on the successful launch of the 12th edition of Egypt Human Development Report 2021 (EHDR), in the presence of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in the New Administrative Capital on September 14.

The report is considered one of the most important international reports, as it monitors the human development situation across the globe, read the statement.

The report also reflects the Egyptian State's success to make people the main focus of development, which proves that Egypt is on the right track towards providing a decent life for citizens, including securing safe jobs and fighting illegal immigration, the statement added.

For her part, the planning minister stressed the importance of this international report, saying it shed light on the Egyptian State's efforts on developing human capital.

The UN Human Development report also emphasized that people and their capabilities should be the ultimate criteria for assessing the development of a country, not economic growth alone.

