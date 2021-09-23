Egypt: Azhar Mourns Death of Tantawy

Al Azhar on Tuesday 21/9/2021 mourned the death of former defense minister Mohamed Hussein Tantawy, who passed away earlier in the day.

In a statement, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El Tayyeb said that the late defense minister passed away after a long trip of heroism and patriotism.

He was a military hero who confronted the enemies of the homeland in a very critical time of the history of Egypt, added the statement.

Sheikh Tayyeb expressed condolences to, the Egyptian people, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the family of the late field marshal and the men of the Egyptian army.