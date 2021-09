Egypt and the Caribbean Saint Kitts and Nevis country signed a joint statement to declare the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The statement was signed by Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shourky and his counterpart of the Saint Kitts and Nevis, Mark Brantley.

Shoukry and Brantley also held a meeting to discuss ways to activate bilateral relations between Egypt and Saint Kitts and Nevis, and to coordinate efforts and positions in international forums.

