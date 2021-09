The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Wednesday 22/9/2021suspended work for one minute in mourning for former defense minister field marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawy, who passed away on Tuesday 21/9 /2021.

Trading started at 10:01 a.m., with the EGX board offering condolences to the Egyptian people and the military establishment for the death of Tantawy.

Egypt declared a three-day mourning following Tantawy's death yesterday.

MENA