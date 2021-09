Prosecutor General Hamada el Sawy mourned on Tuesday21/9/ 21/9/2021the death of former defense minister Mohamed Hussein Tantawy, who passed away earlier in the day.

Sawy said Tantawy was a hero and wise man who defended his homeland.

Sawy, on behalf of members of the Public Prosecution, extended his sincere condolences to the late defense minister's family.

MENA