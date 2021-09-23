Tunisia: Programme to Support Women Entrepreneurs in Regions Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — A new support programme geared towards women entrepreneurs in export-oriented textile-home-design, agri-food and IT was launched by OCO Global- a leading integrated engineering consulting firm wotking with companies and governments- after the success of the first cohort in 2020.

This programme is intended for women entrepreneurs in Sfax, Gabés, Gafsa, Médenine, Tozeur, Sousse, Monastir, Mahdia, and Kairouan, Tunis, Bizerte, Kef, and Jendouba, the Technical Centre of Textile (French: CETTEX) said Wednesday.

The ultimate purpose is to help women entrepreneurs build skills and offer them tools to develop their businesses.

Target recipients with successful projects which are operational for at least one year will be given the opportunity to participate in several interactive workshops.

They need to be founders or co-founders of businesses with successful projects and have a good understanding of English.

Three workshops will take place between October and December in each region via webinars. E-mentoring will follow.

This programme, launched in collaboration with Next Women Tunisia, will be funded by the British Embassy in Tunis.