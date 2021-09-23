Tunisia: INPT Calls for Respecting Fundamental Judicial Guarantees

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Authority for the Prevention of Torture (INPT) called, in its report on visits carried out last August, to respect the fundamental judicial guarantees, including informing suspects of the reason for arrest, notifying the family or consult with a lawyer.

The INPT recommends not to force the arrested persons to sign the minutes without having read them well, calling to initiate administrative and judicial investigations against persons suspected of having committed attacks against arrested individuals, placed in custody or detained.

It stresses the need to provide them with personal care and preventive health products such as masks and disinfectants, to guarantee them three meals a day and to develop detention cells and sanitary facilities up to international standards.

It recommends administering COVID-19 jabs to all prisoners and staff working in the spaces of incarceration, giving priority to immune-deficient people.

In the same report, the authority said during visits to detention centres, prisons and places of house arrest, it noted a failure to respect the fundamental guarantees provided by law.

Regarding violations recorded in detention conditions, the INPT reports an overcrowding of cells, denouncing the absence of hygiene products and health prevention against the coronavirus.

It also indicates in its report that arrested persons have been victims of physical assault and humiliation during arrest and interrogation.