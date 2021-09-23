Tunisia: Irregular Migration Discussed Acting Interior Minister Meets Italy's Ambassador

22 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian-Italian cooperation in areas under the scope of the Interior Ministry was discussed at a meeting Wednesday between acting Interior Minister Ridha Gharsallaoui and Italy's ambassador in Tunis Lorenzo Fanara.

The Italian ambassador praised the efforts made by the Tunisian security units in the fight against irregular migration.

He affirmed his country' commitment to continue providing all forms of support to the ministry in this area.

For his part, Gharsallaoui stressed the determination to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two parties, particularly in the fight against irregular migration.

He said "this phenomenon must not be addressed solely from a security angle, but rather in the context of a comprehensive approach with an economic, social and development dimension."

