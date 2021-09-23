Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sousse Logs 16 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Sousse has recorded 16 more coronavirus infections after the release of 262 test results. This takes the count to 47,049 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the region, said the Local Health Directorate in a report released on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Sousse saw 44,823 recoveries, while 76 patients are currently staying public hospitals and private clinics in the region.

244,883 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to citizens living in Sousse since the launch of the jab drive.