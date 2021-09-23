Tunisia: Female Entrepreneurship - Applications Open for OCO Global Programme

Tunis/Tunisia — Women entrepreneurs in export-oriented textile-home-design, agri-food & IT in several regions are called to apply for the 2nd cohort of a UK in Tunisia-funded programme to help them build skills and develop their businesses.

This programme was set in motion by OCO Global- a leading integrated engineering consulting firm working with companies and governments, in collaboration with Next Women Tunisia.

It is intended for women entrepreneurs in twelve governorates, namely Sfax, Gabés, Gafsa, Médenine, Tozeur, Sousse, Monastir, Mahdia, and Kairouan, Tunis, Bizerte, Kef, and Jendouba, the Technical Centre of Textile (French: CETTEX) said Wednesday.

Women entrepreneurs who have been running a business for one year at least can participate in interactive workshops in target regions. Ways to obtain funding and expand business networks will be the main items on the agenda.

Applications are open for founders or co-founders of businesses with a good level of english. Eighteen business operators will be selected in each region.