Tunisia: Sfax Sees 2 More Deaths of Coronavirus, 68 New Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Two people died of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Sfax, where the pandemic has caused 1,721 fatalities, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate Wednesday.

Another 68 infections were recorded, after publishing the results of 509 tests, i.e. a positivity rate of 13%. This pushes the case tally in Sfax to 56,350, including 54,231 recoveries.

There are currently 24 patients placed in intensive care, 98 are receiving oxygen and 14 others are hospitalised in private clinics in the region, the same source added.