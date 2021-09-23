Tunisia: Sfax Sees 2 More Deaths of Coronavirus, 68 New Infections

22 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two people died of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Sfax, where the pandemic has caused 1,721 fatalities, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate Wednesday.

Another 68 infections were recorded, after publishing the results of 509 tests, i.e. a positivity rate of 13%. This pushes the case tally in Sfax to 56,350, including 54,231 recoveries.

There are currently 24 patients placed in intensive care, 98 are receiving oxygen and 14 others are hospitalised in private clinics in the region, the same source added.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X