Tanzania: Samia for First UN Speech As President

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's first female President will have 15 minutes to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today.

Apart from key issues on climate change and Covid-19, the President is also expected to share her administration priorities.

In her address, the President will be focused on the UNGA theme 'Building resilience through hope: to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people and revitalise the United Nations.'

It is to be expected that, at the podium, the President will address the issue of vaccination rollout progress, as well as the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

She will also address the issues on climate change and biodiversity, as well as climate finance and adaptation, which are also likely to be part of the discussions in the general debate.

Later in the day, the President will grace a special B2B meeting between a delegation of Tanzanian and US business communities, according to the executive director for Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Mr Francis Nanai.

Mr Nanai said the meeting between the private sectors of the two countries will discuss the key economic sectors of tourism, agriculture, transport, information technology and manufacturing.

"The purpose of this meeting is to plan and strategise on how we can cooperate in commerce and investment for the benefit of both countries," he said.

Mr Nanai also said that, to represent the private sector, TPSF sent 18 members of the business community to the US where, after UNGA, they will do a B2B meeting with the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC.

"We want to share opportunities so that US billionaires can be attracted to invest in Tanzania," he said.

This comes as the President held talks with the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ms Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on supporting businesses by strengthening the acquisition of vaccines and fisheries, as well as agro management.