Tunisia Works to Improve Access of Women Entrepreneurs to Information Technology and Communication

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Women, Family and the Elderly, Iman Zahouani Houimel said Wednesday that Tunisia is working today to improve access of women, especially women entrepreneurs, to information technology and communication, because of their great importance in achieving their economic empowerment.

Speaking at the opening in Tunis of the Mediterranean Women Digital Summit 2021, held under the theme "Accelerating Digital Transformation of Women-led SMEs", the Minister said that the pandemic of Coronavirus has highlighted the role of modern technologies in the management of projects and economic programmes, which requires the development of plans based on this element as a component of integrative economic development.

She estimated that Tunisian women, despite their radiant presence in terms of training and obtaining higher degrees, their presence in the labour market and working life has not exceeded over the past ten years 26, 5%.

This diagnosis, she noted, also applies to the level of women's initiative, which has also remained below the level of aspirations.

Houimel added that the Ministry presented the characteristics of the second phase of the economic empowerment programme and women's initiative "Raydat", which will be implemented in early 2022 until 2026.

The first phase of the economic empowerment programme and women's initiative "Raydat", which will be completed by the end of this year, has so far resulted in the creation of about 4,500 projects, including 531 micro-enterprises.

The two-day Mediterranean Women Digital Summit 2021, was organised by UN Women in cooperation with several international organisations.

It aims to help small and medium enterprises led by women in the southern shore of the Mediterranean to improve their access to information technology and communication and bridge the digital divide between the different parts of the northern shore.