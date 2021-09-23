Tunisia: Coronavirus - 40,000 Vaccines Administered in Private Pharmacies

Tunis/Tunisia — "The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in private pharmacies has reached 40,000, since the start of the vaccination campaign in these facilities on August 16, said president of the Tunisian Union of Private Pharmacies Naoufel Amira, pointing to a reluctance recorded among people aged 40 years and over.

"Vaccine doses are administered in nearly 650 private pharmacies throughout the territory and targets the age group of 40 years and over, with the use of the AstraZeneca, Amira told TAP.

He said that private pharmacies have been able to overcome all the difficulties associated with the evax platform, thanks to the efforts of all parties involved including the Ministry of Health and Communication Technologies.