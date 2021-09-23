Tunisia: Coronavirus - 40,000 Vaccines Administered in Private Pharmacies

22 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in private pharmacies has reached 40,000, since the start of the vaccination campaign in these facilities on August 16, said president of the Tunisian Union of Private Pharmacies Naoufel Amira, pointing to a reluctance recorded among people aged 40 years and over.

"Vaccine doses are administered in nearly 650 private pharmacies throughout the territory and targets the age group of 40 years and over, with the use of the AstraZeneca, Amira told TAP.

He said that private pharmacies have been able to overcome all the difficulties associated with the evax platform, thanks to the efforts of all parties involved including the Ministry of Health and Communication Technologies.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X