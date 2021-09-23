Tunisia: Kais Saied Announces New Exceptional Measures

22 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied enacted Wednesday a decree on new exceptional measures. This includes the extension of the parliament's suspension and lifting of MPs' immunity. Likewise, the speaker of the parliament and its members will see their allowances and benefits suspended.

Under the presidential decree, published Wednesday in the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic, the preamble to the Constitution and chapters 1 and 2 (the guiding principles and rights and freedoms) remain in force along with all constitutional provisions that do not run counter to these exceptional measures.

The Provisional Authority for the Review of the Constitutionality of Draft Laws will be abolished. The President will be in charge of developing draft amendments in relation to political reforms, in collaboration with a committee that will be established by a presidential decree.

By virtue of this presidential decree and with respect to the legislative power , the President will enact legislation in the shape of decrees following cabinet meretings. The President exercises the executive power with the help of a government led by a prime minister.

Kais Saied announced last July 25 a host of exceptional measures under Article 80 of the Constitution. The latter stipulates that the President of the Republic can take necessary measures in the event of an imminent threat to national security and the country's independence which impedes the smooth running of the State machinery.

Saied decided to freeze the parliament for 30 days, lift MPs' immunity and dismiss prime minister Hichem Mechichi. An extension of these measures was announced on August 23.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X