Tanzania: Grand Project to Address Monduli Water Shortage

WATER shortage in Monduli District, Arusha Region could be a thing of the past following a government's pledge to implement a major project in the area.

Speaking at Makuyuni while gracing a pass out parade for 1198 young men and women who had completed a three-month military training at 839 KJ Makuyuni Camp on Tuesday, Monduli District Commissioner Frank Mwaisumbe said the project with a capacity of supplying 15 million liters a day in the district was in the offing, exuding confidence that it will address the serious shortage of water in the area.

"We've liaised with the Ministry of Water and hopefully the said project will be up and running next year," he explained.

His assurance comes following a request from the young men and women, who informed the District boss that they were forced to compete with wild animals in pursuit of the precious commodity.

JKT Makuyuni is also a migratory corridor for wild animals traversing between Tarangire and Manyara National Parks.

Briefing Mr Mwaisumbe earlier on, the camp's Commanding Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Denis Luanda said a total of 1,219 youth had been picked for the intensive rigorous training dubbed Samia Suluhu.

At least 21 young men and women dropped out along the way for different reasons, according to Lieutenant Colonel Luanda. On his part, Colonel Gerald Amos Mollo, who represented JKT's Head of Defence and Training at the event, commended the young men and women for making it to the end of the rigorous training. He singled out valor and sheer determination as key to their completion, urging them to become patriotic and law abiding citizens.

"You were normally exposed to intense training but you still pushed on, this is a true spirit of JKT that requires you to serve your country diligently," he said.

The government announced the re-introduction of compulsory national service in parliament in 2019, following calls for its revival as a tool for social cohesion.

The service, which involves one year of military training, was established in 1963 by the first president of post-colonial Tanzania, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere. It was suspended in 1994, due to a lack of funding.