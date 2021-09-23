Tanzania: UN Pours Volunteers Opportunities to Young Tanzanians

THE United Nations Volunteer (UNV) programme has launched a call for diverse Tanzanian professionals to serve as national UN Volunteers and contribute to peace and development initiatives in the country.

UNV programme is the UN organisation that promotes volunteerism to support peace and development worldwide, by advocating for recognition of volunteers, working with partners to integrate volunteerism into development programming, and mobilising an increasing number and diversity of volunteers globally.

The programme also embraces volunteerism as universal and inclusive, and recognises volunteerism in its diversity as well as the values that sustain it: free will, commitment, engagement and solidarity. Advocating the volunteers' opportunities, UNV Talent Pool Specialist Ms Penina Nguma said the programme is responsible for mobilisation, recruitment and placement of UNVs in UN Agencies, programmes and funds; government; civil society organisations and the private sector.

She said it represents and positions the UNV programmes in the country and brings it's services and volunteer solutions closer to cooperating partners.

She said "To respond to our UN partners needs and select the best candidates for different UNV positions in the shortest time possible, UNV Tanzania is currently building a national talent pool to be used as the primary source of potential candidates for various assignments at different UN volunteer categories."

Age ranges between 18 years and 35 years with experiences from zero and education background from basic education, diploma, to post graduate are being encouraged to apply "to offer their time, skills, experience and expertise to support inclusive and sustainable development.

UNV Tanzania is looking for a wide range of professional profiles." She said, The profession include programme officers, ICT associates, civil engineers/architects, education officers, data development officers, field facilitators, project coordinators, midwives, protection officers, project management analysts, transport officers, nurses, resettlement officers, statisticians, community development associates, and database management associates.

Other areas are development officers, monitoring and evaluation analysts, communications associates, sexual and reproductive health specialists, project coordination analysts, gender based violence (GBV) officers, operations associates, adolescents and youth officers, health systems specialists, and women economic empowerment officers.

The UNV Country Coordinator Mr Christian Mwamanga said "UN Volunteers are entitled to a monthly Volunteer Living Allowance (VLA), amongst other entitlements and benefits, so they can sustain a modest and secure standard of living, according to the UN Volunteer Conditions of Service, during their assignment."