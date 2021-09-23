Zimbabwe: No Bail for Top Cop

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

POLICE officer commanding Mashonaland West province, Commissioner Coneli Dube, will spend the next two weeks in remand prison after he was denied bail by a provincial magistrate in a case he is accused of obstructing the course of justice.

Ms Ruth Moyo, yesterday, remanded Dube in custody to October 6.

Dube had spent Tuesday night in custody after appearing unrepresented earlier in a bail application attempt.

The State led by Ms Teveraishe Zinyemba opposed the bail application on the basis that the accused would interfere with witnesses and was a flight risk.

ZACC's senior investigations officer, Mr Patrick Madiye said if granted bail, the accused could influence or intimidate some of the witnesses who were his subordinates.

Mr Madiye told the court that the accused had influenced the transfer of two senior officers from the province and had two other cases under investigation by the anti-corruption unit.

In his bail application, Dube had averred that he was not a flight risk as he was willing to surrender his travel documents.

Dube is accused of trying to protect four Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers, Detective Assistant Inspector Moses Million, Detective Assistant Inspector Newton Musende, Detective Sergeant Never Muchekawaya and Detective Constable Justice Mapfanya who are facing charges of extorting money from one Washington Ongorani.