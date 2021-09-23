Zimbabwe: 'We Didn't Reject Sakunda Cake'

CAPS United remain open to investors and sponsors and believe a multi-million dollar injection like the package from Sakunda Holdings would have been the kiss of life they have been crying out for.

The Green Machine's biggest rivals - Dynamos and Highlanders -- received a huge boost last week, when the energy giants unveiled a three-year US$5,3 million sponsorship deal, for the two giants.

As the flagship sponsors, for both DeMbare and Bosso, Sakunda Holdings will foot the salaries and related perks for the players and coaching staff of the country's two biggest clubs.

The deal also includes a US$200 000 bonus, should either of the giant win the domestic Premiership.

A further US$150 000 will be poured into their coffers, should they decide to compete, in the CAF Champions League.

Another package, as an incentive for either side to try and win the Chibuku Super Cup, is also set to be unveiled.

Their coaches and captains were also handed brand new vehicles.

Their legends -- the late George Shaya, Moses Chunga and Madinda Ndlovu -- received packages, which will see the sponsors secure three houses, worth US$300 000, for them.

Veteran football commentator, Charles Mabika, was also rewarded, for his tireless contribution to the domestic game, with a US$90 000 package to secure a house of his choice.

CAPS United found themselves on the sidelines as their biggest rivals feasted on the spoils provided by their new sponsors, amid raging speculation about how the country's third biggest football club, missed the train.

Some reports claimed the Green Machine were left out after reports emerged the club's ownership structure had changed hands, with a group of investors snapping the controlling stake at the Harare giants.

The five-time domestic league champions, owned by Harare businessmen, Farai Jere and Nhamo Tutisani, are in the final stages of a deal which, pending its completion, will see the controlling stake shifting into the hands of new investors.

Other reports claimed the CAPS United leaders turned down advances from Sakunda Holdings, arguing they had already secured better sponsors, to take care of their requirements.

Yesterday, the Green Machine leadership, who have kept their silence since last week, decided to address the issue.

"First of all, we want to congratulate Dynamos and Highlanders for securing such a massive deal which we know will transform them completely, bringing in stability, and also making them quite attractive to players," said CAPS United vice-president Tutisani.

"It's big, not only for the two teams, but also for the entire league because when such major sponsors start coming in, they send a big positive signal, to other sponsors, that there is real value in ploughing financial resources, into local football.

"Of course, the benefits, in terms of that, might not be seen right now but we know that, in the long term, the association of Sakunda Holdings, with our Premiership, will open avenues for other big companies to also consider coming on board.

"As CAPS United, this has always been our vision, since we launched our commercialisation thrust last year, that the top-flight clubs, should not be funded from the pockets of individuals, who have to pay a fortune, just to satisfy their passion, in the game.

"We have been sending the message that we can't continue doing things, the way they were done in the past, because the environment has changed and football is now a big business, which requires big partners, for the clubs to really realise their potential.

"So, in a way, we are happy that a giant step has been taken, in terms of going in that direction, and such an investment strengthens the clubs, it raises the level of competition and it improves the product, which we are trying to sell to the fans, and sponsors."

Tutisani said reports claiming CAPS United turned down an offer from Sakunda Holdings, were not true.

"Without compromising the values of corporate confidentiality, we can reveal that, in fact, as a club, we approached Sakunda Holdings to try and entice them to come on board as our sponsors," he said.

"So, any reports suggesting we were given an offer which we rejected on the basis that we had better sponsors, are not true.

"For us, this is a partnership which we would have accepted, without even having a second thought, because it's precisely what we have been looking for.

"It suits our agenda to transform ourselves into a thriving commercial entity and it gives us a solid base to craft our strategies to really take our club to another level.

"It's hard for me to see any Zimbabwean football club which could have rejected such a big deal because it is a game-changer in our league.

"And, everyone who runs a football club in this country will tell you that, once the salaries of the players and coaches are taken care of, you can then have the time, and space, you need to try the other initiatives you have in mind, to add value to the project."

Tutisani said he did not believe their in-house negotiations in terms of the ownership of the club could have compromised their position in terms of getting a bite of the Sakunda Holdings cake.

"CAPS United is not going away, it will always be there, as one of the Big Three, of Zimbabwe football and it's a club which built its profile, over a number of years, and this is not influenced by who are the owners," he said.

"Owners come and go, ownership changes hands now and again, we have seen it all over the world, but the club remains intact.

"That's why, even the fan base remains, and no one can argue we have the third biggest constituency, in terms of supporters, in this country."