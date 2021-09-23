Zimbabwe: Ministry Demands Weekly Vaccination Returns for Teachers

23 September 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has ordered all provincial education directors to submit weekly staff Covid-19 vaccination returns to its head office in Harare.

The ministry 's move follows a recent Public Service Commission (PSC) directive ordering government ministries to make arrangements for all civil servants under their jurisdiction to be vaccinated as well as explaining to those who chose not to be vaccinated that they will not be deemed to be working , hence shall not be paid.

On September 16 Secondary and Primary Education Permanent Secretary, Tumisang Thabela wrote to the education directors instructing them to submit the weekly COVID-19 return.

"All provincial Education Directors are advised to implement the cited Commission decision in their respective provinces. Additionally, each province is requested to compile and submit a weekly COVID-19 staff vaccination return every Friday following the attached format. The details of the COVID-19 staff vaccination return should be extracted from each staff member's COVID -19 card," reads part of Thabela 's letter which was copied to all the directors.

Cabinet last week gave all civil servants a COVID-19 vaccination ultimatum.

