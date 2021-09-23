Nigeria: BBNaija - Housemates in Shock As Nini Returns

23 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christine

The remaining housemates in the Big Brother Naija season 6 Shine Ya Eye edition were all in shock when Nini reappeared in the house after 24 hours.

Nini sneaked back into the house in the wee hours of Thursday after executing a mission assigned by Big Brother.

Biggie had asked her to leave the house on Tuesday and by Wednesday, he tasked the housemates to look for Nini.

Upon seeing Nini, the housemates questioned her whereabouts but she told them she had been in the house.

She lied that she went to the "Blue Room", one of the bedrooms in the house.

She even started letting out some of the conversations she had heard from the other housemates in her 'absence'.

This left all the housemates in shock, disbelief but most of them felt relieved that she was back.

Nini had been in a secret room in the Big Brother house.

She had access to the television and was able to monitor activities in the house, including the conversations the housemates had in her absence.

