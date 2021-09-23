Nigeria: $4.05bn Loan - Reps Want Rivers, Others Included As Projects' Beneficiaries

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called for the inclusion of Rivers State and others as beneficiaries of projects to be funded by the fresh $4.05bn and other loans sourced by the federal government.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion on matters of urgent public importance presented by Solomon Bob (PDP, Rivers) who said Rivers was allegedly excluded from the beneficiaries for being a PDP state.

Bob noted that excluding Rivers State does not portray true federalism and the distribution of projects across the federation should reflect equity and fairness across all ethnic bonds.

He said Rivers, as a vital economic contributor to the Nigerian economy, should not be treated that way.

He, therefore, called on the House to use its constitutional powers to compel the federal government to redress the abnormally.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, however, reminded the lawmaker that his position was speculative.

The speaker called for an amendment of the prayers to provide for the inclusion of Rivers and any other state that might have been excluded as beneficiaries.

The federal government had sought the approval of $4.054bn and €710m sovereign loans as well as $125m grant for the execution of some proposed projects across many states of the federation.