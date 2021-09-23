Nigeria: Govt Seeks Italy's Support Against Trafficking

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Fatima Waziri-Azi, has called for collaboration and mutual support of the Italian government in the fight against human trafficking.

She made the call in Abuja on Wednesday while receiving the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Stefano Pontesilli.

"Italy is regarded as one of the European major destinations for victims of human trafficking from Nigeria and the embassy has consistently offered support to NAPTIP in its counter-trafficking activities since its inception," she said.

She called for a renewed collaboration that would lead to more convictions of human traffickers operating between Nigeria and Italy.

Responding, Pontesilli described the NAPTIP as a very important and strategic partner of the Italian Government in the fight against human trafficking.

He recalled that the Italian Embassy had a mutually benefiting relationship and cooperation with the NAPTIP in the past and promised to work more closely with the Director-General to ensure a smooth relationship between the agency and the Italian authorities.