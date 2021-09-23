Nigeria: Buhari, Ganduje Mourn As Emir of Gaya Dies At 91

23 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi, and, Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

President Muhammadu Buhari and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, have expressed sadness and sympathy over the death of the Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir.

The Emir's death was confirmed by Wazirin Gaya, who is also the Secretary to State Government Alhaji Usman Alhaji.

According to Ajiyan Gaya, Malam Shamsu Isa Kademi, the Emir of Gaya died early Wednesday morning in the palace at 91 after being ill for years.

The President, in a release issued Wednesday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, described the late emir as "one of the finest traditional rulers in the country who had brought dignity, simplicity and respect to the institution."

He said the late monarch was a gentleman who had served his people with passion and selflessness and would be remembered for his commitment to the development of his domain.

Buhari commiserated with the state government, the Gaya Emirate Council and the family of the deceased and prayed Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds abundantly.

Ganduje, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the monarch's uncommon leadership qualities earned him respect as a traditional ruler since his days as Sarkin Gaya, and until his death as first-class Emir in Kano.

Also, the member representing Albasu, Gaya and Ajingi federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya, described the late Emir as a promoter of peace and unity among the people of the emirate even before his elevation to the first-class emir in 2019.

The late Emir was first appointed as district head of Gaya in 1990 and had held several traditional positions such as district head of Kunchi, district head of Minjibir among others.

He was among those elevated to the rank of first-class Emir by Ganduje in 2019.

