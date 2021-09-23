Zimbabwe: ZTA Rolls Out Service Excellence Training

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has started rolling out an aggressive service excellence training programme in line with the country's medium term economic blueprint National Development Strategy (NDS1).

ZTA's head of corporate affairs, Godfrey 'Chief' Koti said the programme kicked off in March this year with the training of 10 provincial tourism officers from the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

"The training was undertaken with emphasis mainly on good ambassadorship for destination Zimbabwe, handling guests, receiving, welcoming guests, handling guests' complaints, creating guest memorable experiences, how to increase up-selling skills, cutlery handling, utensils cleaning, food production and service, grooming and deportment among others," he said.

Mr Koti also said the training had been extended to ZTA's front line staff and will be rolled out to all of it's staff members.

"It is our duty to ensure that tourism operators are well trained on the importance of efficient service provision.

"We are here to assist tourism players, in this case our employees need to understand the importance of service excellence.

"Our executive at the ZTA continues to underscore the need for our staff to prioritise this," Koti added.

The training is set to be rolled out to front line staff from hotels, lodges, guest houses. ZTA is also expected to take the programme to fellow parastatals and State Enterprises such as the Immigration department, the Airport Company of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, National Handling Services,

This is aimed at improving service delivery within the entire hospitality industry and other supporting organisations in handling and dealing with clients in the tourism industry in Zimbabwe