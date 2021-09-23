Malawi: Chakwera Talks Tough Against Discrimination

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has reiterated that COVID-19 pandemic has exposed racial and national discrimination that exists within and between nations.

The Malawi leader said this during a virtual presentation on Wednesday in commemoration of the Durban Declaration.

Dr Chakwera said that people of African descent know how the discriminatory treatment they routinely face all over the world has intensified during the pandemic. At this juncture, he commended frontline and online activists who have risen worldwide to fight discrimination in all its forms by making full use of digital platforms to expose and decry incidents of racial discrimination and violence.

Meanwhile, President Chakwera has called for collective action in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic saying talking alone cannot end the pandemic.

The President stressed the need for fair treatment to travellers by not imposing forced quarantine fees on fully vaccinated travellers.

He also noted that the pandemic will end but not vaccination and travel protocols that further widen rather than close the historic inequalities between the different races.