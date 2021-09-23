Malawi: Chakwera Talks Tough Against Discrimination

23 September 2021
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has reiterated that COVID-19 pandemic has exposed racial and national discrimination that exists within and between nations.

The Malawi leader said this during a virtual presentation on Wednesday in commemoration of the Durban Declaration.

Dr Chakwera said that people of African descent know how the discriminatory treatment they routinely face all over the world has intensified during the pandemic. At this juncture, he commended frontline and online activists who have risen worldwide to fight discrimination in all its forms by making full use of digital platforms to expose and decry incidents of racial discrimination and violence.

Meanwhile, President Chakwera has called for collective action in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic saying talking alone cannot end the pandemic.

The President stressed the need for fair treatment to travellers by not imposing forced quarantine fees on fully vaccinated travellers.

He also noted that the pandemic will end but not vaccination and travel protocols that further widen rather than close the historic inequalities between the different races. - MBC Online Services.

Read the original article on MBC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Malawi Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X