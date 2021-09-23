Zimbabwe: Residents Lobby Return of Executive Mayors

A GROUPING of associations representing residents and ratepayers is lobbying Local Government minister, July Moyo to bring back the executive mayor's post to ensure citizens' concerns are prioritised by elected officials and not technocrats, who include town clerks.

They argue town clerks, chamber secretaries and other top managers had become more powerful than chosen representatives of the people, who are ceremonial mayors and councillors.

In a communique following a meeting held on September 16, 2021, the residents' bodies from Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chitungwiza, Marondera, Chinhoyi, Ruwa, Wedza and Chiredzi, also resolved to engage MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora to stop recalls of parliamentarians and councillors, a development that has left some constituencies without elected representatives.

Reads the resolutions, "The meeting acknowledged the need to push for Executive Mayors at councils across the country. This is in light of the fact that technocrats have become more powerful than elected officials and, in some instances, appear to be pushing partisan agendas.

"Participants bemoaned the perpetual abuse of Section 129 (k) by politicians through the ongoing recalls of Councillors and Members of Parliament, which is working against representative democracy, crippling accountability mechanisms and rendering residents powerless, hence the need to come up with provisions in the Electoral Act that will operationalise Section 129 (k) of the Constitution to allow involvement of citizens in the recall process of elected officials."

The indaba also acknowledged the need to build citizen agency to advocater for electoral reforms, as well as mobilise citizens to participate in electoral processes.

This is in light of the continued voter apathy arising from lack of integrity in electoral processes.

Participants noted that voter education was critical in strengthening the capacity of citizens in demanding accountable, transparent, free and fair elections.

"In light of the linkage between elections and service delivery, participants noted that there is need to push for electoral reforms, which are linked to service delivery so that citizens will have an understanding of how their vote will impact on access to social services," further reads the resolutions.

It was also noted that there was need to push for duty bearers in councils to have decision-making powers to enhance accountability.

"This is line with the principle of devolution as enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe."

On natural resource governance, the meeting acknowledged that local communities must benefit, be involved and have a mandate in the management of natural endowments within their localities.

Attendants concurred on the need to lobby for a youth and women's quota system in the composition of both local and provincial councils and ensure the women's quota be inclusive and transparent.

Issues tabled also included the need for a robust voter mobilisation drive deliberately targeting youths, women and people living with disabilities, as well as first time voters ahead of the 2023 elections.

The objectives of the indaba were aimed at strengthening residents' associations coordination capacities, empower citizens in advocating for quality social service delivery, electoral reforms as well as influence public discourse on elections.