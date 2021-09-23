Zimbabwe: Zacc, NPA in Blame Game As Mafume Vows to Challenge Third Suspension

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) are reportedly in a winding blame game over the prolonged delay in prosecuting suspended Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, almost 10 months after his arrest.

The finger pointing is coming days after Mafume was suspended for a third time by Local Government Minister July Moyo over allegations he abused his office in 2020.

He told NewZimbabwe.com he will be challenging Moyo's "silent fart in the wind."

A source with first hand of Mafume's case who requested anonymity said the NPA is arguing that it cannot go ahead with the matter as ZACC does not have anything on the MDC Alliance councillor.

"NPA is saying it cannot go ahead with the case because ZACC presented it with absolutely nothing that could hold water in court while the anti-graft body is saying it played its part," said the source.

"What this means is that there is currently an impasse as both are continuing in this finger pointing."

Mafume who is on bail since early this year, has professed innocence.

He was first arrested and suspended early December last year before being released on bail but re-arrested early this year.

For the second time he was suspended until he reported for duty last month upon expiry of his suspension to take over from acting Mayor Stewart Mutizwa who Moyo is said to now favour.

Mutizwa has refused to vacate Mafume's office and maintains he is the rightful occupant until Moyo sends him a letter confirming that his acting capacity was through.

Council operations have been crippled by the absence of a mayor with three Full Council meetings failing to kick-off.

Mafume said his recent suspension was clear testimony Moyo did not want anyone from the MDC Alliance at Town House.

The opposition party, a majority in council after the 2018 elections is now left with four councillors following recalls by MDC-T's Douglas Mwonzora.

"Moyo's action is just a silent fart in the wind, It is of no legal consequence, is illegal malicious and simply an abuse of the powers he wields as Local Government minister," said Mafume.

"Surely you cannot suspend someone three times for the same thing which you are failing to prove.

"I am definitely going to challenge this."

Moyo has been at the centre of squabbles in Harare, Chitungwiza and Chegutu councils.