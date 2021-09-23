Malawi: Sand Music Festival Gets TNM Mpamba Boost in Ticket Selling

Music and fun-loving Malawians rearing to go one of African music fest, the flagship Sand Music Festival slated for October 1 - 3 2021, will this year find it much easier and hussle-free to gets tickets to lakeshore music shindig, as the country's leading mobile financial services provider has join in to move things to a better place of comfort.

In its quest to fulfill the objective of supporting the arts, culture and tourism industry, leading mobile financial services provider TNM Mpamba Ltd has renewed its relationship with the Sand Music Festival as communication and ticketing partner.

As part of the partnership TNM Mpamba will enable this year's festival-goers buy and redeem their physical tickets at designated TNM shops.

Said Chris Sukasuka, TNM Mpamba General Manager; "TNM Mpamba idea is to appreciate our customers and demonstrate that we are a smart network that is part of their social and cultural life. Our hope is that this partnership will enhance ticket access convenience and support the event budget."

Sukasuka said as one of the country's biggest calendar events, the Sand Music Festival offers a huge platform to expose the country's tourism and arts potential on the rest of the world hence act as a major booster to Malawi's tourism prospects.

"We are happy to once again partner with the Malawi's annual biggest festival. The festival provides a platform where patrons appreciate the country's arts and culture, therefore, developing tourism industry," said Sukasuka.

Sand Music Festival Lead Coordinator Nkhwachi Mhango applauded TNM Mpamba for the brand's renewed interest in the project saying it would help improve ticket sales accountability and cushion the event's budgetary needs.

"What is happening in this partnership is that people will go to TNM shops where they will buy tickets and money will be transferred into a special Sand Festival accounts. This integration guarantees accountability and minimizes fraud in ticketing transactions," said Mhango.

Sand Music Festival founding Executive Director and Malawi's music kingpin, Lucius Banda said: " we are very grateful to TNM for their support. This will make things easy and better for everyone.

"We are proud that we doing our part in promoting Malawian music and culture to the international world and to have organisations such as TNM Mpamba is but an honour and we are so humbled."

Customers will be buying and redeeming their physical tickets from the following designated TNM shops; Salima, Zomba, Mangochi, Mzuzu (Shoprite), Lilongwe (Crossroads and Gateway Mall shops) and Blantyre (Shoprite Shop).

So far, customers started purchasing the tickets at a discounted price of K30,000 from 3 September until 8 September when the promotional offer ended. Now customers are buying tickets at K35, 000 until 2 October 2021. Tickets are only available through Mpamba in the following designated TNM shops: Salima, Zomba, Mangochi, Mzuzu Shoprite, LL Crossroads, LL Gateway Mall & Chichiri Shopping Mall.

The Festival will this year have some of the world's best music acts headlining the show with Lovers Rock reggae icon, Gramps Morgan, frontman of the Jamaican American-based reggae band, probably the biggest reggae outfit in the world, Morgan Heritage.

Also headlining the show is Nigerian superstar, former half-member of Africa's leading music duo, Pquare, Mr P whose real name is Peter Okoye.

South African music royalty, Makhadzi will also be there to mesmerise the music lovers with a horde of a pool of Malawian music greats including Lucius Banda, Lulu, Dan Lu, Kell Kay, Wendy Harawa, Ketula among many others.

The Sand Music Festival is Malawi's hallmark event that draws together tourists, local people, business, youth, community organizations, media and visitors from all over the World on an annual basis to celebrate the Malawi's' s richness, diversity, dynamism and heritage.

Since its inception some years ago, the Sand Music Festival has grown in visitor numbers and now counts as the largest event of its kind in Malawi.

The 2014 Festival attracted over 6,000 visitors, 100 exhibitors and MK2 million in media coverage, establishing it as one of the most visible event brands in Malawi.

Sand Music Festival boasts of both local and international imprint.

The music fete has gained its place as an international festival looking at the number of patrons and artists trickling in from the entire Southern region of Africa and beyond and the Sand Music Festival is set to re-define and spearhead the pace of the Malawian entertainment industry for a long time to come in the annals of history.

"This event offers sponsors the opportunity to promote, their brands, introduce new products, advertise, do product research, product testing, get customer feedback, interact with consumers, make sales, nation-building, advance social cohesion and boost economic development in the most important youthful community in Malawi.

"It enable the people of Salima and other surrounding countries and those from overseas to come together in a fun, relaxed environment infused with a positive spirit," said the legendary Lucius Banda.

The veteran singer, composer, songwriter and singer, Lucius Banda said Sand Music Festival is a versatile event that features music, dance, poetry, aerobics, comedy, disruptive entertainment, sports, and drama.

"It is an exhibition of arts and crafts and other local products, a tourism expo, an outdoor area for food and drink vendors selling traditional as well as branded fare, a youth zone and a business expo for the corporate.

"There is something for everyone. Apart from the entertainment side of it, the festival also brings business opportunities while at the the same time promoting Malawian arts and culture," said Banda.