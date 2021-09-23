Namibia: Baainaars Told to Drop 'Entitlement Syndrome'

Walvis Bay — Fisheries minister Derek Klazen has warned Walvis Bay residents against what he calls an entitlement syndrome.

Klazen, who was addressing new entrants to the fishing industry, says he has noted with concern that some residents feel that they are more entitled than others as some of their parents worked in the industry.

"I was even cornered this morning and told that Coloured people started the fishing industry, saying that their fathers came from South Africa and started the fishing industry but today our families have nothing. I am also Coloured but we must understand the resource is a national resource," Klazen said.

The minister, who hails from Walvis Bay, added he understands Walvis Bay should also benefit from the resources, but so should people from the other regions too.

"This is not for Walvis Bay people alone. You cannot say only Khomas benefited while you didn't even apply," he said. At least 5 176 applicants applied for fishing rights during 2018, while 862 applicants were disqualified and 85 existing players in the industry had their rights renewed.

A total of 213 new applicants were successful, translating to 298 successful applicants.

Khomas region topped the list of beneficiaries with 11% followed by Erongo with 9.9%, Omusati (5.9%), Otjozondjupa (5.8%), Oshikoto (5.5%), Ohangwena (5.1%), Hardap (4.4%), //Kharas (4.4%), Kunene (3.6%), Oshana (3.2%), Omaheke (1.4%), Zambezi (1.3%), Kavango East (0.6%) and Kavango West with 0.4%.