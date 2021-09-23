Algeria: Practical Action Plan to Address Major Structural Deficiencies

Algiers — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Aimene Benabderrahmane on Tuesday described as "practical" the Government Action Plan, being based on a "thorough diagnosis of the reality with a forward-looking approach to address major structural deficiencies due to many years of opacity."

During the presentation of the Government Action Plan for implementation of the president of the Republic's programme before the members of the Council of the Nation (upper house of Parliament), Benabderrahmane said "the plan is the guideline for the government's actions."

Benabderrahmane reiterated the commitment of the government to implement the plan "in a transparent and clear way," with a view to "addressing the major structural dysfunctions caused by years of opacity and mismanagement with all its implications, namely the squandering of the country's wealth and the systematic looting of its resources."

"While developing the plan, the government has taken into consideration the assessment of the achievements made as part of the implementation of programmes, the finalization of the remaining projects with the required corrections," the prime minister said.

It also includes "new projects and activities, through which we will work to carry out the ambitious development programme adopted by the president of the Republic, and will continue the reforms initiated in various fields to build a new Algeria."

The premier stressed the importance of "upholding the values of freedom, democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights," principles "guaranteed by the Constitution."