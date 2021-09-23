Morocco: Algeria Decides to 'Immediately Close' Airspace to Morocco

22 September 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-Algeria has decided to "immediately close" its airspace to all Moroccan civilian and military aircrafts as well as those with Moroccan registration numbers, as from Wednesday, following the meeting of the High Security Council chaired by the President of the Republic, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"The High Security Council has decided to immediately close Algeria's airspace to all Moroccan civilian and military aircraft as well as those bearing a Moroccan registration number, starting today," said the source.

