Liberia: U.S. Embassy Delegation Tours 3 Counties

23 September 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Deputy Chief of Mission of the United States Embassy, Joel Maybury, has embarked on a tour of various U.S. Government-funded development projects in Margibi, Bong, and Nimba Counties.

According to a press release, Ambassador Maybury is accompanied by Dr. Rachel Idowu, Country Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jim Wright, the Mission Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and other representatives of the U.S. Embassy near Monrovia.

They will meet with local government officials, including the superintendents of Margibi, Bong, and Nimba Counties, as well as community leaders and beneficiaries of several U.S. Government-supported projects and activities.

Throughout the visit, the U.S. delegation will highlight the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and encourage all leaders and institutions to emphasize the importance of vaccination to protect the population against COVID-19. https://thenewdawnliberia.com/u-s-provides-additional-1-million/Press Release

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X