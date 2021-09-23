Liberia: U.S. Embassy Delegation Tours 3 Counties

The Deputy Chief of Mission of the United States Embassy, Joel Maybury, has embarked on a tour of various U.S. Government-funded development projects in Margibi, Bong, and Nimba Counties.

According to a press release, Ambassador Maybury is accompanied by Dr. Rachel Idowu, Country Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jim Wright, the Mission Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and other representatives of the U.S. Embassy near Monrovia.

They will meet with local government officials, including the superintendents of Margibi, Bong, and Nimba Counties, as well as community leaders and beneficiaries of several U.S. Government-supported projects and activities.

Throughout the visit, the U.S. delegation will highlight the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and encourage all leaders and institutions to emphasize the importance of vaccination to protect the population against COVID-19.