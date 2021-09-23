Liberia: Arcelormittal Train Derails

Nimba County — A locomotive of steel giant ArcelorMittal Liberia has been involved in an accident along the Sanniquellie- Ganta highway in Nimba County. No fatality was reported.

The accident transpired at about 8 pm on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, specifically near Gbedin Camp ( 3) in district# 2, Nimba, leading the mining company to halt transportation of ores from Yekepa, Nimba County to Grand Bassa County.

Tuesday's accident brings to three major accidents involving the company.

Report says since ArcelorMittal signed a mining concession with the Government of Liberia about 10 years ago, it is yet to carry out major renovation at its concession area in Yekepa, Nimba and the rail route it uses to transport ores to the Port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa for shipment.

President George Weah recently signed an amended version of the agreement with the company's 25 years operation in Liberia, but reports say affected communities in Nimba County continue to express disappointment that since the company entered their communities, it has allegedly failed to improve health facilities, roads, and safe drinking water, among others.

Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal Liberia in a press release Wednesday, September 22, 2021, reported that at approximately 8:00 pm on September 21, 2021, one of its locomotives traveling from Tokadeh in Nimba County to Buchanan was targeted by criminal activities that resulted in an incident on the rail tracks about Kilometer 215 near Sanniquellie.

It says the presumed target of these criminals were the tarpaulins covering the iron ore wagons to keep out moisture from the iron ore, detailing that during this blatant attack, some of the moving wagons were deliberately disconnected from its braking systems and veered off the rail track, resulting in damage to a portion of the rail line. No fatalities or injuries were reported.

The company says assessment is ongoing, it has reported the incident and is working with police and security authorities to conduct an investigation.