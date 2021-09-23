Liberia: CPP Has a Greater Chance

Wisner on opposition parties' strength

Former ruling Unity Party (UP) executive George Wisner says the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) has a greater chance of replacing the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government in 2023 than other opposition parties like the Rainbow Alliance or the People's Liberation Party (PLP).

"So we said that if you look at the trend of voting of the Liberian people in 2020 you will see that the CPP has a greater chance of replacing this government in 2023 than say, for example, the Rainbow Alliance, with all due respect to them, or say, for example, the PLP, with all due respect," said Wisner Wednesday, 22 September 2021.

Mr. Wisner whose Unity Party is a CPP constituent party, is also part of a newly formed group that seeks to raise funds to launch a public relations campaign for CPP's 2023 presidential and general elections bid, amid criticisms that it has already launched a US$180,000 anti - President George Manneh Weah campaign in the U.S.

On the live talk show at Truth FM, Mr. Wisner suggested that when you are doing an assessment, you look at the nearest statistics available to you, citing the 2020 senatorial by-election in this case, as the nearest statistics.

He argued that the nearest statistics available is from the 2020 senatorial election in which "the political bloc that had at least the semblance of challenging the CDC was the CPP from all indication."

Concerning the US$180,000 issue, Wisner said their first goal in a six-month contract is that the group will lobby to keep the voice of the opposition in the U.S., ensure that whoever the CPP presidential candidate is, they can have the opportunity to have meetings already lined up and to sell their platforms.

According to him, the group will be in the position to provide the necessary technical support like research, writing speeches, helping to look at the platform, derive strategies for fundraising for political institutions, crafting political messages, public relations, and international affairs, among others.