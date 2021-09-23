Uganda: Ubl, Coca-Cola Partners With KCCA, Healthy Ministry to Step Up Covid-19 Vaccination

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda Breweries Limited, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda, and Private Sector Foundation of Uganda, have partnered with Kampala City Council Authority and the Ministry of Health to speed up COVID-19 vaccination and open up the economy.

The above entities said on Sept.22 that the drive will increase the number of vaccination points in the Kampala Metropolitan Area for more people to get access to the available vaccines.

Under the initiative, UBL, Coca-Cola and other private sector players will support the scaling up of COVID-19 mobile sites in the greater Kampala Metropolitan area by sensitizing and mobilising the public to go and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The collaboration between the government and private sector is key to ensuring that the public health response to the pandemic is strengthened to mitigate the devastating socio-economic impacts of the pandemic," said Juliana Kagwa of UBL.

Dorothy Kisaka, the KCCA Executive Director encouraged even more private sector players to come on board to increase uptake of vaccines.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered stand at 1.78 million.

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Public Affairs and Communications Director, Simon Kaheru, said vaccination was imperative to save lives and the economy.

"Everybody should go and get vaccinated otherwise these lockdowns will continue to disrupt our lives," Kaheru said.