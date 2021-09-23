Nigeria: Isoko Boy Launches New App, 8pm As It Ranks Number 1 App in Nigeria

Not relenting on his achievements, Clement Akpobome Ogudu popularly known as Isoko Boy has developed a new dating app which would help redefine a lot of concerns for adults eager to meet significant others or generally enjoy a mutual engagement.

For the comedian, this new venture adds to the wealth of achievements he has earned over his career. Unveiling the App early this week he has shot into an all time record ranking as the Number 1 App on the Nigerian Apple Store. His excitement knows no bound as many has received his new platform with so much enthusiasm and anticipation to explore all that is offered there in.

Speaking about his new dating platform he stated, "In our era and generation of a digital life in today's world, with Gods blessings I control a large number of people who have interests in adult contents and relationships. Having in mind that people of this new age want to have everything done nice and easy, I decided to come up with a platform where you can just sit in your bedroom or anywhere and be able to meet new people nearby and across the globe."

Isoko Boy is looking forward to earning a place on the Forbes List and with an ever driving force he is pulling up much weights on his options to build more avenues to create wealth and achieve more with his celebrity status.

Stating who can be on the platform he added, "Anyone above 18 years old can be on the platform. The name 8pm and the tag "hookup and dating app" implies you should expect to see people of same interests. 8pm is a hook-up and dating app not a "worship" place."