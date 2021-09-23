Tanzania: Court Sets Free Mawio Journalists in Seditious Case

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday set free four people, including two seasoned journalists Simon Mkina and Jabir Yunus, who were facing a seditious trial.

Senior Resident Magistrate Joseph Ruambano discharged the duo alongside businessman and Printer Ismail Mehbood as well as politician Tundu Lissu after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided to enter nolle prosequi certificate to discontinue the prosecution of the charges against them.

State Attorney Ashura Mzava presented the certificate in question in court entered by the DPP under section 91 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), stating that he would not prosecute the four accused persons on the charges they were facing.

Charges they were facing include conspiracy to publish a seditious publication, publishing and printing a seditious publication and printing a newspaper without submission of an affidavit.

They were also charged with an alternative count of intimidation to the charge of publishing seditious publication. However, at the time the decision was given, only three accused persons were presented as Lissu, who is the Vice-Chairman of Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) in Tanzania Mainland, was reportedly outside the country.

Nolle prosequi is a Latin phrase, which directly translates to "not to wish to prosecute." Nolle prosequi is a legal notice or entry of record that the prosecutor has decided to abandon the prosecution. It is a declaration made by a prosecutor in a criminal case declining to further pursue the case against the accused.

The declaration may be made because the charges cannot be proved because vital witnesses have become unavailable or uncooperative, or the evidence is too weak to carry the burden of proof, thus, the prosecutor becomes doubtful that the accused is guilty cannot be proved.

It was alleged that between January 12 and 14, 2016, at an unknown place in the city, Yunus, Mkina and Lissu conspired together to publish a seditious publication. According to the prosecution, the publication bore the title "Machafuko yaja Zanzibar," in the newspaper, namely Mawio dated January 14, 2016.

The prosecution had alleged that the said accused persons published the seditious publication on January 14, 2016, in Dar es Salaam, with intent to excite disaffection to the citizens of Zanzibar against lawful authority of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

On January 13, 2016, at Jamana House area in Ilala District, Mehbood allegedly printed the seditious publication contained in the newspaper for similar purposes and printed Mawio Newspaper without prior submission of an affidavit to the Registrar of Newspapers.

Yunus, Mkina and Lissu were charged with an alternative count of intimidation to that of publishing seditious publication. The prosecution told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on January 14, 2016.

It was alleged that wrongfully and without legal authority, the trio having published the article in controversy intimidated the people of Tanzania Zanzibar to refrain from the conduct of the re-run of the Zanzibar General Elections, 2016.

The accused persons, according to the prosecution, had indicated in the article that the rerun of the said elections would lead into an outbreak of war and public unrest, resulting in bloodshed.